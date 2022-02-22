Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 66,600 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.24% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $16.06.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

