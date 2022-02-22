Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,907 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.