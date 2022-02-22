Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after acquiring an additional 481,945 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

