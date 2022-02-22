Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE EGP opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

