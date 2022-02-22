Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 28,300 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.96 and a one year high of $144.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

