Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of E2open Parent worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.