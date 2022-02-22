Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

APEN opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.32.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

