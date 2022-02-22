Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Cars.com worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 84.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 166.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

