Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of TEGNA worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

