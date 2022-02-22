Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $265.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

