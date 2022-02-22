Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 582,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.