Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,241 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.36% of Trinity Biotech worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
