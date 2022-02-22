Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,241 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.36% of Trinity Biotech worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.