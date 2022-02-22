Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Nautilus worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

