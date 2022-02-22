Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of American National Bankshares worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of AMNB opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

