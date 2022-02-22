Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

