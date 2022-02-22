Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Yext worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 46.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

