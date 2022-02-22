Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of TTEC worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.