Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.