Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth $84,000,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth $38,810,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.