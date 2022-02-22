Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

