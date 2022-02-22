Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,800 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of St. Joe worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

