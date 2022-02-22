Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 41,025 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Ready Capital worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

