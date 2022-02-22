Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 40,100 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

