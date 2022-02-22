Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.