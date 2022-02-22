Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of PaySign worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 219.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

