Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

NYSE STE opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

