Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

Shares of RL opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

