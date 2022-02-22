Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eventbrite worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $57,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

