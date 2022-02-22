Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.62% of Saga Communications worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.