Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Stoneridge worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $436.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

