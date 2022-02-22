Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
SCL opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07. Stepan has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $139.30.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
