Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,300 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Masonite International worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.