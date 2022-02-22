Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

