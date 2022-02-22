Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.