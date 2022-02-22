Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMLP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

