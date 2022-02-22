Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,663 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

