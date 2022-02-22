Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,487 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

