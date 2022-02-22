Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,500 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

