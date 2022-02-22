Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 65,163,346 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,163,346 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Sundial Growers worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 1,406,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 126,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 5.59. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.