Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,529 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 244,353 shares of company stock worth $18,546,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.