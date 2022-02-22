Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,100 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Deluxe worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.