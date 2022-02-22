Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.37% of United-Guardian worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.11. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

