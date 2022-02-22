Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Safehold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $7,971,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 179,462 shares of company stock worth $12,588,376. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.