Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of DURECT worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DURECT by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 208,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

DRRX stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

