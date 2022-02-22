Render Token Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Render Token has a market cap of $504.07 million and approximately $48.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108408 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.