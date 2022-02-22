Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.28

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 36177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

