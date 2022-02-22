Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $34.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $48.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “
NYSE:TOST opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.
In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last ninety days.
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
