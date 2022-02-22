Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $34.00.

2/15/2022 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $48.00.

1/7/2022 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston. “

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $94,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

