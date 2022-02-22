Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (AZN, CSL, ENI, FFIN, IBE, ITRG, KAI, KNBE, KNOP, LCTX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 22nd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($136.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENI (ETR:ENI)

was given a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.20 ($16.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

