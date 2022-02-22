Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (BSM, DASH, GDS, GLNCY, HOLI, HSBC, LXFR, NHC, PBR, SIM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

