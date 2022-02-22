Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (BSM, DASH, GDS, GLNCY, HOLI, HSBC, LXFR, NHC, PBR, SIM)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

