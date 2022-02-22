Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 22nd (DORM, GMED, NWG, PRN, RBA, VCTR, VINC, VIV, VSCO, WETF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving the Enabling Technology business. Further, Musculoskeletal Solutions registered strong growth, led by the U.S. Spine business. The company’s international business was strong, led by growth in spinal implants despite lingering COVID-19 impact and the effect of the strategic changes in Japan. The company’s spinal implant business continues to experience the growing momentum of an increasing number of robots being sold combined with the increasing utilization of each robot. In the past year, Globus Medical has outperformed its industry. However, escalating operating costs and contraction of operating margins are building pressure on the bottom line.”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $305.00 price target on the stock.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

